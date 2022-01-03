AEW has announced on social media that Cody Rhodes will defend his TNT title against the former champion, Sammy Guevara, at this Saturday’s Battle of the Belts television special.

After #CodyRhodes became 3x TNT Champ vs @sammyguevara Christmas night, the #SpanishGod made a New Year’s resolution to regain the Title. This Saturday LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pmCT on TNT at the inaugural Battle of the Belts, the rematch: TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs Sammy Guevara! pic.twitter.com/wb5eabXCHt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2022

The American Nightmare dethroned the Spanish Sex God on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage two weeks ago. Check out the updated lineup for Battle of the Belts below.

-Britt Baker versus Riho for the AEW women’s championship

-Cody Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship