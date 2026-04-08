An unfortunate injury has forced a major shakeup in the AEW TNT Championship picture heading into AEW Dynasty.

AEW President Tony Khan announced via social media that the TNT Championship has officially been vacated due to an injury suffered by Kyle Fletcher. According to Khan, Fletcher is expected to be sidelined for “months,” leaving the company with no choice but to crown a new champion.

That new titleholder will be determined at AEW Dynasty in a high-stakes Casino Gauntlet match.

Big opportunity for someone to step up.

As part of the build, Tommaso Ciampa will face Mascara Dorada on AEW Dynamite, with the winner earning the coveted number one entry spot in the Casino Gauntlet bout.

Fletcher’s injury appears to stem from the March 28 episode of AEW Collision, where he teamed with Mark Davis against The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz). During the match, Fletcher was seen visibly favoring his lower body and hobbling, raising immediate concerns about his condition.

Those concerns have now unfortunately been confirmed, and the TNT Title scene moves forward without him.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.