TNT will air a Countdown To Full Gear special this week.

The thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air at 11pm ET on TNT, after the go-home edition of AEW Rampage goes off the air.

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will then air live on Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. We will have full coverage here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, beginning at 7pm ET with the pre-show. Below is the current announced card for Full Gear:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage

Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on AEW Full Gear.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.