As noted, this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the fourth straight week. You can click here for our full ratings report for the episode.

TNT noted how Dynamite continued dominating this week by ranked #1 on cable for four straight weeks now. They also mentioned how the median age for 2021 viewership is tracking at 48 with a 69% male skew, which is just inside the key demographic of 18-49.

TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Continues Domination As Wednesday’s #1 Cable Program Four Weeks in a Row “AEW: Dynamite” continues its domination as Wednesday’s #1 cable program among P18-49 for the fourth straight week. See highlights below: “AEW: Dynamite” – Week 102 – Wed 8p-10p 574K P18-49 / 186K P18-34 / 1.2M P2+ * Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49 for the fourth week in a row * 2021 median age tracking at 48 with 69% male skew On last night’s episode of “AEW: Dynamite,” Adam Cole made his in-ring debut against “Elite Hunter” Frankie Kazarian, Bryan Danielson addressed AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Shawn Spears battled Darby Allin, Jade Cargill took on “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, and CM Punk was featured as a guest commentator. Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, Hangman Page, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling;YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.

