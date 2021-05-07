The special Blood and Guts themed edition of Wednesday’s Dynamite drew 1.090 million viewers, which is up from the 889,000 the show previously drew last week while in the 18-49 demographic, the show did a 0.42, which is up from 0.33.

TNT issued the following:

“AEW: Dynamite” – Wednesday’s #1 Program on Cable Among A18-49

TNT’s AEW: DYNAMITE was last night’s #1 program on cable among A18-49, a first-time achievement for the wrestling franchise, as the show continues to have the youngest wrestling audience on television.

AEW: Dynamite

AEW: Dynamite was the #1 program on cable among A18-49 on Wednesday, May 5 – a first-time feat for the wrestling franchise.

Wednesday’s broadcast also averaged 1.1M Total Viewers, up 18% from last week.

AEW: Dynamite has reached 19.1M viewers so far this year and has the youngest audience in wrestling.

Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW said: “Being No. 1 in the ratings for the first time is a major triumph for AEW and a tribute to our talent and staff, everyone at TNT, and above all else our loyal fans and viewers, all of whom make it possible for us to bring wrestling to homes around the world every Wednesday night. With fans making a safe return in force to support our live shows, and our matches and stories becoming more explosive every week, the best of ‘AEW: Dynamite’ is ahead!”

AEW: DYNAMITE on TNT is giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. Wrestling fans have wanted – and needed – something different, authentic and better for far too long. AEW answered the call. AEW is introducing a new generation of wrestlers to fans, offering fast-paced, high-impact competitions with real sports analytics. Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, Sting, MJF, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley.

AEW: DYNAMITE on TNT airs Wednesday nights from 8-10pm ET.