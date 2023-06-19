Original ECW owner Tod Gordon recently appeared on the Outdated Wrestling podcast, where he revealed he has a new book about to be released titled, “Tod is God.”

Gordon noted that Paul Heyman, former ECW owner/booker, has been lying about various things regarding the promotion and he will expose them in the book.

“I really went for all the gusto basically. There’s so much stuff that people don’t know. I mean, if I see one more tape or book or whatever saying the real story of ECW, the unauthorized biography of ECW, well, this is the actual authorized story. This is the one that is coming right from the horse’s mouth. I’m gonna tell you stuff that you weren’t told before. You’re gonna hear stories about drugs, sex, rock and roll, all that good stuff, and you’re gonna hear some bad stuff too about people who were just dishonest. What really happened to Paul and I? I mean, there’s a lot of stories in here that have never been told publicly before. If ever you were a fan of ECW, anybody, they’re going to say, ‘Wow. Wait, what’, or they will be hysterically laughing. It’s that kind of thing.”

“My co author, Sean Oliver, I met him through Kayfabe Commentaries. He had me on for a couple of DVDs and we hit it off pretty well. He started hammering me because he’s already done other books. ‘Come on. We gotta do a book.’ ‘I don’t want to do a book.’ ‘We gotta do a book.’ I don’t want to do a book.’ Long story short, it wasn’t until Paul Heyman’s DVD came out for WWE and I watched it and I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me.’ I’ve kept quiet for so many years. 30? 25? Whatever it is, and he’s out there still lying his ass off. I said, ‘I can’t take it anymore.’ So I said, ‘I got to tell the true stories.’ Nobody’s telling the true story. It had to be told finally. I would have stayed quiet for life if he hadn’t done that DVD.”

“Oddly enough, it wasn’t a story I wanted to tell’, but once he got to know me and he heard these stories, he said, ‘This is a story you need to tell. This story needs to be told.’ I said, ‘Listen, I’ve gotten along this far without telling it’ and he said, ‘No, you have to tell the stories. No one knows what really happened except you and Paul’. There’s this thing out there like it was Paul’s company and that couldn’t be further from the truth, although eventually it became that.”