“Whatcha gonna do when ‘Hulk Hogan Day’ runs wild on you?!”

As noted, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared today, Friday, August 1, 2025, as ‘Hulk Hogan Day’ in “The Sunshine State,” in honor of WWE legend Hulk Hogan passing away at age 71 last Thursday due to what was reported to be a heart attack.

“In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County [today],” DeSantis wrote via X on Thursday. “Additionally, I am officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as ‘Hulk Hogan Day’ in Florida.”

DeSantis concluded by paying homage to the ‘brother’ outro that ‘The Hulkster’ infamously used throughout his life and career.

“Rest in peace, brother.”

Happy “Hulk Hogan Day” to the Wrestling Community, and to all of those from “The Sunshine State” of Florida.

Tampa, Florida, the longtime hometown of Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea, also paid homage to ‘Hulk Hogan Day’ on the local Tampa News Force on August 1.