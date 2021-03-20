During today’s NJPW event in Sendai a large-scale earthquake caused the hosting venue to shake, and saw the promotion temporarily pause their main event tag team match to get everyone to safety.

The quake, which registered at a 7.0 on the Richter Scale, noticeably had the competitors and commentators thrown off mid-match, a scary sight considering NJPW has canceled events in the past due to such concerns. Competing was the Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi) against top stars Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi.

After a half-hour delay and a numerous safety checks being run around the building the show would resume, with Ibushi picking up the win for his team. Watch a clip of the incident below.