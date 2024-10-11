Back in 2009, Christian made his return to WWE after a run in TNA Wrestling.

Former WWE announcer Todd Grisham took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that just prior to Christian’s return to the ECW brand, Vince McMahon who told him to undersell Christian’s entrance. He wrote,

“Right before I walked out of the Gorillia position before the show. Vince McMahon called me over and said, ‘When Christian walks out..don’t get excited at all simply say ‘it’s Christian’ and that’s it. Understand me?’ Me: ‘Yes sir’.”