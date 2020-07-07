Todd Keneley On Why He Failed His WWE Tryout

Former IMPACT ring announcer Todd Keneley was a recent guest on WINCLY. During his appearance, he spoke on why he bombed his WWE audition. Here’s what he had to say:

After years and years of putting the work in and having good opportunities along the way and having close calls with WWE – they had flown me out three times and never pulled the trigger. I had an audition for WWE backstage at a SmackDown and I called three matches with Taz. It went really well and I did stand-ups with Taz and they flew me back. Me in my ignorance said, ‘Oh I’ve got this – I already auditioned.’ But when I got back there, they put me through the paces again and they put me in the studio where I froze up. So that always was a huge weight on my shoulders.

Credit: WINCLY.