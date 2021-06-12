WWE is bringing back former announcer Todd Pettengill for Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House special.

Todd spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the event. Here are some of the highlights:

Being part of the show:

“I’m taking projects and trying to have a little fun, and that’s why the timing is sort of perfect for me for this weekend with WWE,” said Pettengill, who noted that he is eternally grateful for people’s support. “Wrestling fans are the most loyal fans of any sport, ever. I am still shocked that people remember me, and I’m so appreciative. I hope a flame rekindles.”

