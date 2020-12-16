Ashahi Digital reports that the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department plans to file charges against an Osaka man in his 20s for his involvement in cyberbullying Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura, who took her own life back in May earlier this year. Investigators uncovered messages from the man to Kimura such as “When are you doing to die?” or “Is there any value in your life?” The report mentions that the man sent messages of this nature up until Kimura’s death. He has since apologized to her family via email.

There’s also details about the number of posts that were deleted shortly after Kimura took her life, with roughly 1200 posts from 600 accounts being investigated by the police.

