Logan Paul and Tom Brady took their war of words to the field over the weekend.

After trading shots in interviews and online, most notably with Brady calling Logan’s WWE run “cute” while questioning whether his athleticism stacked up to NFL standards, the two finally shared the field in a flag football game.

Logan suited up as part of Joe Burrow’s team, while Brady led his own squad. However, neither side walked away with bragging rights, as both teams were blown out by Team USA.

Despite the competitive talk leading into the matchup, Brady had nothing but praise for Logan’s effort once it was all said and done.

“I’ll say this, he impressed me out there. Some of the coaches that were coaching him said how seriously he was taking it and how he wanted to learn and be a sponge to go out there and do a great job,” Brady said. “To watch what he and his brother have done, there’s a little tit for tat stuff, but I do have respect for people that are really driven to succeed.”

That’s respect earned.

Brady continued to elaborate on what stood out to him about Logan’s mindset and approach.

“I’m a firm believer that you don’t wait for things to happen, you make it happen. If you want positive things to happen in your life, you go for it, you are fearless, and you don’t settle for a backup plan. He really displayed that today.”

Meanwhile, Logan isn’t slowing down on the WWE side of things.

He is scheduled to team with Austin Theory on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at TD Garden in Boston, MA., where the duo will challenge The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

As for Brady, the future Hall of Fame quarterback continues to be linked to WWE, with ongoing rumors suggesting a potential crossover appearance at WrestleMania 42.