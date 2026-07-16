Tom Brady is interested in stepping inside a WWE ring.

During an appearance alongside Cody Rhodes on What Do You Want To Talk About? (see video below), Brady was asked whether he would be open to getting involved with WWE.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he is waiting for WWE President Nick Khan to find a storyline for him and believes he could handle at least one match.

“I need to get an invite,” Brady said. “I’ve been waiting for Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix.”

He wasn’t done there.

“I’m retired from football,” he continued. “I have an opportunity to go out there, still showcase I’m a little bit of an athlete. My boy Gronk’s done it, I’ve seen Logan Paul do it, I think I could get in there for at least one match, right? Come on Nick, make it happen!”

Brady’s comments come after he recently took a shot at professional wrestlers while promoting a flag football game that included Logan Paul. Brady referred to wrestlers and their athleticism as “cute.”