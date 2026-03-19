Tom Brady continues to take shots at WWE in the media amid reports of him possibly making his debut for the company.

In a new interview with SI NOW (see video below), the NFL legend once again held nothing back when sharing his thoughts on pro wrestling.

And once again the word “cute” was his choice-adjective.

“All their stuff is so cute and scripted,” Brady began. “And they know what’s going on.”

He went on to explain how that is not the case in the sports world he comes from.

“In a Football game you don’t know,” he said. “There’s no fake BS we do in American Football.”

As noted, Tom Brady and Logan Paul have been exchanging insults back-and-forth on podcasts and recent media appearances.

Tom Brady goes off on WWE: “All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what’s going on, in a Football game you don’t know — There’s no fake BS we do in American Football.” (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/KN8vDGZZHG — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 19, 2026

WWE stars want to see Tom Brady in the ring after calling professional wrestling “cute” 😬 pic.twitter.com/BQLDtHhOnL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2026