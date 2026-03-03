The back-and-forth between Tom Brady and Logan Paul isn’t cooling off anytime soon.

What started as a playful jab has now escalated into full-blown trash talk ahead of an upcoming flag football game in Saudi Arabia on March 21, with Brady doubling down in a big way.

In a new video released via TMZ this week, Brady and longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski were shown practicing for the international event. During the clip, Gronkowski weighed in on Paul’s athletic ability, offering a somewhat balanced take.

Gronkowski acknowledged that Paul is “an entertainer” and noted he has shown legitimate skills in the combat sports world. However, he questioned whether that would translate to the football field, admitting he wasn’t sure Paul could truly hang as a football player.

That’s when Brady jumped in.

“Logan Paul is a b*tch. Just say he’s a b*tch,” Brady said. “Come play with the big boys. You’re lucky you won’t get hit.”

Yes.

Yes, that actually happened.

Gronkowski appeared stunned by Brady’s blunt comments, which says something considering their years together with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where trash talk was practically part of the daily routine.

The latest comments stem from Tom Brady previously calling pro wrestling “cute”, a remark that clearly didn’t sit well and helped ignite this ongoing war of words.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Bully Ray previously suggested Tom Brady vs. Logan Paul for a future WWE mega-showdown.