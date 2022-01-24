IMPACT play-by-play commentator Tom Hannifan was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Corey Graves getting cleared for an in-ring return, and how he believes NXT UK was a criminally underrated product. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thoughts on Corey Graves being cleared to return:

“It would be cool. It would be really cool. You know the opportunities there. Obviously, WWE is going to have the final choice on there, so we’ll see what happens. Honestly, I know how deeply Graves cares about this. I know how much time he’s spent in his career not just on the commentary side. People do forget how long he was grinding away on the indies and how many experiences he has with the legends of this business. He loves this business. So if it happens, it happens.”

How underrated NXT UK is:

“One of the best experiences I had was NXT UK, which is criminally underrated as a product on the air. Just having a brief opportunity to be over there, working in the United Kingdom, with an extraordinary, talented group of people that they have there. Everybody wants to be there and that was an opportunity for me. It was the end of 2019, I was taken off SmackDown so it was like 205 Live and NXT UK for a while. And then the Rumble in 2020 I came back to RAW. It was just this really brief window that I got to enjoy. Yeah man, I pride myself, like I said, on staying up to date with everything because, at one point or another, I had to cover everything.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)