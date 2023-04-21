Tom Hannifan has massive praise for legendary color-commentator, Mike Tenay.

The IMPACT play-by-play man praised Iron Mike in a post on Twitter. Hannifan, who recently re-signed with the promotion, commented on an old clip of Samoa Joe’s TNA debut, which had Tenay on the call.

“@RealMikeTenay made this guy feel special in 45 seconds…just with words” Rehwoldt & I have a hell of standard to strive for on commentary in IMPACT. It’s an honor and a privilege to sit in the same chair as Mike Tenay once did. https://t.co/Ojay6iDbAy — Tom Hannifan (@TomHannifan) April 21, 2023

Mike Tenay worked as a commentator for over 20 years. He is best known for his work in WCW and of course, TNA alongside Don West.