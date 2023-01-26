Tom Hannifan is aware of Bully Ray’s legacy in the wrestling business, and how, for better or worse, he can put eyeballs on the IMPACT product.

The IMPACT play-by-play man spoke about Ray during his latest interview on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast. During his chat, Hannifan acknowledges the two-time Hall of Famer as a ratings draw, one that can certainly help any company that is lucky enough to have him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks Ray’s legacy on the business:

Yeah. What’s the line from the Joker, some people just want to watch the world burn. I think Bully Ray cares about Bully Ray and the success of Bully Ray, period. But it’s a double-edged sword because Bully Ray is a legend, he’s a two time hall of famer in two different companies. He’s a two time IMPACT World Champion. There is so much that he’s done positively and negatively throughout the history of IMPACT Wrestling.

Says Ray, for better or for worse, brings eyeballs to the product:

Having him gets eyeballs, whether you’re tuning in to hate him or love him. There are positives, but there are certainly negatives when it comes to Bully. I got to use a lot of expletives to explain him at the beginning of Hard To Kill, thank you to Scott D’Amore for allowing me to do that and the beauty of pay-per-view. I think Bully Ray has earned every last one of them at this point, and to your point, he’s just like a bad penny. He keeps turning up.

