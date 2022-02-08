Tom Hannifan appeared on the “Notsam Wrestling” podcast this week to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

How long it takes a wrestling announcer to fully understand the job:

“I was told when I walked in, because (Michael) Cole had been told this when he was hired initially by Kevin Dunn, was that it’s gonna take you 10 years to get comfortable,” Hannifan said. “By no means was I like, ‘Oh, I was perfect’ or anything. I had a ton still to work on. I was eight years in when I started to feel like I’ve got some modicum of control when I’m doing these shows. I felt more and more at ease and comfortable.”

Having no complaints in his time with WWE:

“Yeah, were there instances where I was ticked off about something? Absolutely,” he shared. “But looking back on its entirety, what do I have to complain about? I know plenty of people would love to come on a show like this and complain. Seriously, I got paid a ton of money to travel the world and perform in what I believe was one of the best forms of entertainment available on the planet. What is the downside to that? That set me up to do all the things I’m doing now.”

