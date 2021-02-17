Top MLW star Tom Lawlor recently spoke with DAZN to hype tonight’s “Filthy Island” television special, an event that was the brain child of the former world heavyweight champion. Lawlor talks what fans can expect, whether or not he’ll be competing, and how more and more trained MMA fighters are transitioning into pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

Talks “Filthy Island” expectations:

There’s definitely going to be palm trees, that’s for sure. We have a full range of concessions ready to go. Some of the island delicacies like Spam, Huma Huma Nuku, Abba Wah. A lot of different items that are indigenous to the Hawaiian islands. We will also have Kalua Pork, and there’s going to be tons of stuff by catering. Maybe there’ll be some margaritas. It depends on what people like to drink. Maybe some Mai Tai’s will be there. You asked about some women. There will be some hula skirts.

Says he will be overseeing today’s event and not competing:

Well, I’m going to be there overseeing things. Don’t expect to see Filthy Tom get his hands dirty. There’s a lot of things on my plate when it comes to promoting. Not too many people have been successful at not only being a good promoter, but even fewer have been successful at fighting on their own show and promoting. As a first time promoter, I don’t want to take that chance. So I’m going to be there, but I won’t be in action.

How former MMA fighters are transitioning into pro-wrestling: