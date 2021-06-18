MLW superstar and current NJPW Strong Openweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about a number of different topics, including his participation in the Professional Fighters League and how he still feels like he has a lot left in the tank and will continue to wrestle. Highlights from the interview are below.

On competing in the Professional Fighters League and how this may be his last visit to the octagon:

Yeah, for those people that don’t know, the winner of each weight class gets a million dollars at the end of it. You know, I just want to say that if, unfortunately if I don’t make these playoffs, you may not see me back in that cage. I’ve told multiple people I don’t know if I’m setting myself up to retire sooner than later but I may just not take a fight for a while so, my goal is to — I kind of look at this like do or die for my career. My goal is to get that six points, be fighting in August and if that’s not the case, then it’s been a fun one.

Says he still sees himself competing for a long time:

You know, I’m kind of a person that likes to take things one thing at a time. I like to look at what’s directly in front of me and I still see myself competing for a good portion of time. I’m not looking to step into the background and be a coach or just be a supporting act. I think Filthy Tom Lawlor’s got a lot left in the tank and I’m gonna run that tank dry.

Lawlor would emerge victorious in his PFL bout, placing his gloves in the center of the octagon and officially retiring from the sport with a record of 11-8-0-1.

.@FilthyTomLawlor removes his gloves and places them at the center of the cage — despite currently sitting in fourth place in the 2021 PFL Light Heavyweight standings, which would qualify him for the Playoffs. Keep an eye on this situation as it develops. #2021PFL5

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)