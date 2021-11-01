Pro-wrestling star and current NJPW STRONG Openweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today confirming the news that he is now a free agent in the industry following his contract with MLW expiring.

Lawlor took the time to thank MLW CEO Court Bauer, the talented MLW roster (past and present), as well as the loyal MLW fan-base for the past four years of memories. He writes, “As of today, I am a free agent in the world of professional wrestling. Thank you to @mlw @courtbauer @MSL @beINSPORTSUSA for the time & effort they put in with me. But mostly I’d like to thank the MLW staff, wrestlers past & present, and fans for the 4 years of memories!”

Court Bauer responded, “Thank you for your tour of duty, Tom. You were a wonderful collaborator and member of the family. I look forward to your next chapter. See you on down the road, Filthy.”

Lawlor had a number of big moments during his run with MLW, which included winning their Battle Riot matchup (similar to the Royal Rumble) and capturing the MLW heavyweight championship. Lawlor has since been appearing regularly for NJPW and their STRONG program in the United States, as well as consistently competing on the GCW Bloodsport cards run by Josh Barnett.