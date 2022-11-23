On the latest “Filthy Four Daily” program, former NJPW STRONG Openweight champion and frequent NJPW competitor “Filthy” Tom Lawlor spoke about his experience at the recent Historic X-Over event, where Lawlor made history by competing in the first-ever mixed-tag team matchup between NJPW and STARDOM. Check out Lawlor’s full thoughts on the match and the experience in the highlights below.

Says he had a lot of fun competing at Historic X-Over:

I had a lot of fun I will say [at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over] … Yeah [it was what I was expecting]. I’d have to say I’m happy with it. What a show. I mean really, I was just amazed by the entire show overall and how well it came off and I’ve been in Tokyo since Friday and I’m leaving on Wednesday and I’ve been riding a high since Sunday night and I don’t think it’s gonna stop until probably the next time I get to wrestle again so, I’ve got a few weeks that I’m gonna be quite happy with the way things turned out. Kind of a stressful environment not knowing what you’re getting into.

On competing in the first-ever mixed-tag team match between NJPW and STARDOM:

Historically, on Historic X-Over, I will be the first-ever mixed tag match in history between these two companies which is quite amazing when you take a look back and a lot of people go, ‘Ah man, he’s a big STARDOM fan.’ Yeah, but the first match I watched was 18 months ago. Really wasn’t that long of a period and in that time, I have absolutely grown to love that company. It is my favorite company to watch in wrestling and Syuri Kondo is my favorite wrestler in the entire world and to be able to team with her was a highlight of my career so far in MMA, wrestling. I’m pretty sure you can probably tell the amount of admiration that I have for her, her work and not only her but the rest of the STARDOM roster as well and I am just so f*cking happy that the people who watched that show loved it. I could not be filled with more love after seeing the feedback from that entire show so, hats off to STARDOM and New Japan. What a great weekend.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)