Tom Lawlor admits that he has watched Dana White’s Power Slap series on TBS.

The NJPW star and former STRONG Openweight Champion discussed the controversial program during a recent interview with Fightful. Lawlor reveals that he was actually offered a spot on Power Slap years ago but turned it down. He adds that a worked version of the contest would make for some entertaining television, especially if WWE put it on MizTV. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Admits that he has watched Power Slap:

I hate to say this, but I’ve watched the majority of Power Slap. I hate myself for it, but I can’t tune away. During the initial episode, my mother must have caught it. She was like, ‘what the hell is this?’ Then, she was like, ‘You may have been the impetus of this. You may have started it by punching that guy in the bathroom on Ultimate Fighter.’ I was a prototype for this sport, I guess.

Reveals that he was asked about doing the show years ago:

My management, a few years ago, well before Power Slap was even put out in the media, asked if I was interested in doing it. I said ‘no.’ A bunch of dumbass pro wrestlers would probably do it.

Thinks Power Slap could work on MizTV: