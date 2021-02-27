Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former heavyweight champion Tom Lawlor will make a speech on this week’s edition of Fusion and address the fallout from the “Filthy Island” special. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — After the dumpster fire that was Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island, MLW can confirm Tom Lawlor will make a statement this Wednesday, March 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

How will first time (and only?) promoter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor address the PR disaster, allegations and rumored lawsuits?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Jordan Oliver (challenger)

•Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.