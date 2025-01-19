Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin in WWE) appears to be backing Tony Khan regarding Rey Fenix’s status with AEW.

As many of you know by now, the AEW President added injury time to Fenix’s contract. This has prevented him from leaving AEW alongside his brother Penta, who made his WWE debut on last week’s episode of RAW.

The decision to keep Fenix under contract has led to a big debate among fans given that Fenix has not been used on TV in months. There are reportedly no plans to use him.

Taking to Twitter, Pestock argued that Fenix signed a contract and has an obligation to fulfill it.

You can check out Pestock’s tweets below:

False. Having a contract doesn’t mean you are guaranteed TV time or matches it simply means you can’t work for another company — Tom (@TomPestock) January 19, 2025

Everyone who gets hurt gets injury time. Doesn’t matter if it’s WWE AEW or TNA That’s part of it. And maybe fénix doesn’t want to work. Only him and Tony know that — Tom (@TomPestock) January 19, 2025

Fenix has been with AEW since 2019. He last competed for the company in July 2024.