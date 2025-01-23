Tom Pestock will be hanging around the pro wrestling business.

Despite being released from WWE in late 2024, the former WWE Superstar known as Baron Corbin plans to continue in the business, and even has his sights set on a potential run in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the pro wrestling veteran addressed his plans for his future in the business.

“I would love to go to New Japan, for multiple reasons,” Pestock said. “The door never closes with WWE, either. As far as AEW, their fans like AEW in the sense that it is its own entity and built from the ground up. I don’t want to be, if I want there, out of respect for that world, I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy that came in because they left WWE. I would rather go do New Japan for a year or more.”

Pestock continued, “Who knows, maybe I just love it and I stay there for the rest of my wrestling career. If I ever did go that route, I would want to clear that, ‘Oh, he’s just a WWE guy coming over.’ Baron Corbin is dead, as far as we know. New name, new moniker, new character. I love wrestling. I love the creativeness of it, the freedom, performing in front of an audience and getting that live feedback in the moment. There is nothing better. If I want to go into the movie world, I filmed a movie last week and it’ll be out in 2026. You have to wait for that. I like that instant gratification of a wrestling audience. You know in the moment what they’re feeling and how they’re feeling about it. Nothing beats that. It’s like being a rock star. It’s so cool and so fun. It’s what I love to do.”