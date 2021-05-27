Longtime WWE announcer Tom Phillips is reportedly no longer with the company.

While not officially announced by WWE as of this writing, Fightful reports that Phillips has been let go. There is no word yet on details surrounding the departure, but we will keep you updated.

Phillips signed with WWE in 2012. He has done work on just about every WWE TV show, including WWE NXT, 205 Live, Main Event, RAW and SmackDown. He has also hosted WWE YouTube and WWE Network shows, and done behind-the-scenes work. Tom was replaced by Adnan Virk as the lead RAW announcer the night after WrestleMania 37. Virk left the company this week after less than two months on the job, and is being replaced by Jimmy Smith.

Tom recently changed his social media handles to show his real name, Tom Hannifan. His bio lists him as a “WWE Broadcaster & Producer.”

Stay tuned for updates.

