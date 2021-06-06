Former WWE announcer Tom Phillips appeared on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke on the competition between announcers in WWE such as Corey Graves, Booker T, Jerry Lawler, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe.

“It depends on what your relationships are like. There were times where I felt competition with other play-by-play announcers over the years. There were times when I felt competition with people who weren’t at my position because I could see how good they were. I thought, ‘I have to up my game because if they’re doing X and I’m doing Y, it’s not elevating the product and I have to be at that level.’ I can honestly say, when I was there, the comrade among the announce team was fantastic. It always felt like you were in the foxhole with someone who had your back and that was the entire crew and production team. The competition, I found to be healthy. I wanted to be as good as the person sitting next to me. I’m trying to get better every week.”

