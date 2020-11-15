Long-time pro-wrestler Tom Prichard recently told Fightful Select that a key reason he left WWE back in 2012 was due to the company’s ideologies on training new stars.

Prichard reportedly felt the training method was too “cookie cutter” and it was necessary for WWE to change aspects because different things work for different talents. He added that there were times that certain exercises or drills weren’t clicking, but WWE was adamant about having a base itinerary so things could go in a more predictable manner.