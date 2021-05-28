During his interview with Sportskeeda, Tom Prichard gave his thoughts on why Roman Reigns is such a good heel. Here’s what he had to say:

Again, it’s authentic, and you have; I don’t care how good he is; it only helps to have a guy like Paul Heyman standing by your side too and cutting the promos he is doing. So, all those things are going to add up to a culmination of his career, and eventually, there is going to be a change and another babyface run or another babyface explosion, but don’t do it until it’s absolutely necessary because Paul Heyman is, man, between him and Cornette, they both, two of the greatest promos ever in professional wrestling and Roman Reigns ain’t too bad either. As long as he gets to be himself.

