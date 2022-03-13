Dr. Tom Prichard recently appeared on The Angle Podcast where he spoke about Cody Rhodes potentially going back to WWE and more. Here are the highlights:

Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW and a possible return to WWE:

“Everybody does, leaves WWE and comes back. But nobody knows for sure. If he’s going back to WWE he’s coming back in a different position with different gravitas because he has been a vice president of the other company so he has been in a top position. It will cause a buzz if that is the case. Whether it’s something to get people thinking he’s going back to WWE or not, at least it’s got people talking and that’s a good thing. Cody and his wife as well, they have confidence. I got to know The American Dream really good when we were in FCW. You have to have that performer’s ego, you have to believe that you are the star. Dream would go from territory to territory. Cody Rhodes has a bit of The Dream in him and like him or not it’s about him.”

Brock Lesnar bringing back realness in wrestling:

“The guys going into the ring thinking it’s a performance instead of thinking in their mind that this is real and people know when you’re not real and people know when you’re not authentic and that’s missing today. A lot of its missing. The most authentic guy in the business today is Brock Lesnar and there’s only one Brock Lesnar and there should be, but yea that’s a huge element missing today is the guys believing in themselves.”

