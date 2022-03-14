Dr. Tom Prichard recently appeared on The Angle Podcast where he spoke about NXT 2.0 and more. Here are the highlights:

The latest wave of WWE releases that included William Regal back in January:

“I’ve been fired there a couple of times too, and it does sting, but it’s a publicly traded company, that’s the number one priority. It’s not personal, it’s just business, what a load of shit! It is personal because you’ve been with these people for so long and they’ve been such an intricate part of the machine and they developed talent for you and they gained the talent’s trust. I do believe Vince has empathy, but it’s a business. Do I question why they’d let a guy like Regal go? Yea! Do I question why they let some of the other guys go? Guys like Road Dogg. Were there people I think he should’ve fired? Of course I do! With a guy like Regal, I really do believe it was more of a I think these guys have been here long enough and they want to change the culture. It’s the culture that Vince wants to build.”

WWE rebranding NXT 2.0:

“Vince wasn’t happy with it. Simple as that. Indie guys think they get over, the internet starts featuring them, and then when you get to WWE or AEW they do have standards, and they do want to know if you know how to play the game. They do want to know if you listen and who’ll you’ll listen to. Will you take what is being said to you and know how to adapt it and interpret it. Some people know how to and some people don’t. Daniel Bryan happened to be one of those who did and understood the backstage machinery. It’s a huge element. If you’re an asshole, no one is going to want to work with you. Indie guys sometimes come in full of their own crap and don’t ever adapt.”

H/T to WrestleZone for the transcription