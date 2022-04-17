WWE has released a new playlist showing some of the career defining moments by Tommaso Ciampa during his time in NXT. Moments include him winning the NXT tag titles with Johnny Gargano, his shocking first NXT title reign, his betrayal of Gargano and more. Check it out below.

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to hype up WWE’s ongoing house show tour for this weekend. The American Nightmare writes, “Erie was a time! Next stop…Syracuse, NY TONIGHT.”