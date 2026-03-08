A shocking betrayal unfolded on Saturday night as Tommaso Ciampa turned heel and attacked Mark Briscoe during the March 7 episode of AEW Collision.

Following the show, Ciampa released a digital exclusive promo filmed from inside his car, addressing his shocking actions and embracing the darker turn in his character.

“Tonight was my chance,” he started. “How do I get a rematch for my championship title with a loss tonight? And why the hell was he out there in the first place?”

Ciampa continued, “What feels good is to no longer pretend. What doesn’t feel good is the disrespect. I’m sick of it because I’m the best me! I’m the best damn wrestler alive! And nobody, not a soul, I mean nobody, gives me the respect that I deserve.”

He concluded, “So you wanna get real? Yeah, we can get real. Let’s get real. Sh*t’s about to get real. Everybody, everybody’s on notice. March 7, 2026, the Psycho Killer is alive.”

Tommaso Ciampa and FTR will collide with Mark Briscoe and The Young Bucks on next week’s AEW Dynamite.