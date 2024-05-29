Another WWE Speed tournament has begun.

On today’s episode of WWE Speed Tommaso Ciampa defeated Ludwig Kaiser after hitting his Fairy Tale Ending finisher. The Psycho Killer will now face the winner of Andrade El Idolo and Karl Anderson, who wrestle each other next week. The winner of the semifinals will challenge Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Karl Anderson will be taking place next week. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.