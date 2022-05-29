Tommaso Ciampa made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to discuss his friendship with Johnny Gargano, who left WWE in December. Here are the highlights:

Missing have Gargano in the locker room:

“I still see him. I miss sharing the locker room with him,” he said. “Honestly, that was a big part too of going to RAW. That NXT locker room with all my best friends, they all left, one at a time. I know more people and more of my friends are on RAW and SmackDown than there are in NXT, so I miss him from that standpoint. I miss a lot of guys from a work standpoint. But that’s just part of the game. You’re with people every day for six months or a year and then all of a sudden, different brands or promotions or companies. So it’s just part of it. We live 10 minutes away from each other and we still see each other so I don’t miss him too much.”

Gargano’s in-ring work:

“I think the second he decides to set back in a ring, he’ll prove it again that he’s one of the best in-ring wrestlers ever.” Ciampa added: “I think he’s a better in-ring wrestler than me.”

