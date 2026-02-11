Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE exit was far more calculated than many realized.

Back on January 21, Ciampa took to social media with a rare post revealing that his WWE contract was set to expire and that he would be leaving the company. Just one week later, he shocked fans by debuting on the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite.

During a new interview released this week with Renee Paquette on Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, Ciampa opened up about how tightly he kept his departure plans under wraps.

“We [Ciampa and his wife] knew my contract end date,” he said. “I was very very private about that. No one knew that date. I don’t even know that my tag partner at the time [Johnny Gargano] knew the specific date. I just didn’t tell anyone.”

Ciampa continued, “‘Okay, contract ends midnight the 26th.’ I already had the plan of what I wanted the next evolution to be and the presentation to be. Whether or not AEW was going to be the place to do was kind of wishful thinking.”

That level of secrecy extended even to those closest to him professionally, underscoring just how intentional the transition was.

Interestingly, Ciampa and his wife had already planned a trip to Blue Hills Ranch in Texas, a trip that conveniently aligned with AEW running shows in the state that same week. The timing ultimately worked out perfectly for his surprise debut.

Now the TNT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa returns to action tonight with a title defense against former champion Kyle Fletcher on AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Ontario, CA. Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.