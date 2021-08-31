WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and clarified a headline that many ran without context, saying he would rather retire than move to RAW or SmackDown.

Ciampa said he’s realistic about his physical capabilities after having neck surgery a while back, and said that if he was told he’d need to travel 300 days a year for whatever position he was in, then he’d probably agree that wasn’t the spot for him.

Ciampa noted that creative frustration is not the issue and he isn’t particularly concerned about who wins and loses scripted matches as he’s more prioritizing spending time with family. He also said he’s open to anything as long as it makes sense physically and from a schedule standpoint.

Ciampa also said he believes he’s about halfway through his career at this point.

Ciampa will face Ridge Holland on tonight’s NXT episode.

