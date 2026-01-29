Tommaso Ciampa didn’t waste any time making his presence felt in AEW.

And he’s already setting his sights on gold.

Following his surprise debut on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ciampa addressed fans for the first time since officially signing with the company. The former WWE star made his arrival by confronting reigning TNT Champion Mark Briscoe and answering Briscoe’s open challenge.

That challenge is now locked in for AEW Collision this Saturday, with the TNT Championship on the line.

Backstage after the show, Ciampa cut a brief but intense promo, making it clear he believes his AEW run is beginning with a title win.

“Tonight, Tommaso Ciampa became All Elite,” he said. “On Collision, I become the new TNT Champion. The Psycho Killer is alive.”

One show in, and Ciampa is already aiming straight for the top.

