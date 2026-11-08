Tommaso Ciampa has a new name for the AEW National Championship.

Following his title victory over Andrade El Idolo on the November 7 episode of AEW Collision, which took place aboard the Norwegian Jewel as part of the Chris Jericho Cruise, Ciampa appeared in a post-match video released by AEW.

The new champion reflected on his accomplishments since arriving in the company, including making history with his latest championship victory.

“Ten months in AEW. I’m rewriting the damn playbook. You can call me the history maker. My debut here, first man ever to win a singles title in his first ever match in the company. Now, I am the first man in the history of professional wrestling to win a title on television on a damn cruise ship.”

Ciampa, who previously captured the AEW TNT Championship, made it clear that his ambitions extend well beyond his latest title acquisition.

“Tommaso Ciampa. Ten months. TNT Champion. National Champion. I said it from day one. I’m the new belt collector. And I’m taking every damn title until I take the world title. But this one right here, this one right here is special. And she tells me her name is Ruby.”

The former WWE Superstar then officially introduced his newest championship companion.

“Say hello to Ruby. Isn’t she lovely? Isn’t she lovely?”

With Saturday’s victory, Ciampa becomes the fifth wrestler to hold the AEW National Championship since the title was introduced in November 2025.