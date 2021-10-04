NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa recently spoke with GiveMeSport about rising star Bron Breakker, someone who Ciampa believes has incredible upside but does still need more experience in the main event scene. Hear the champ’s full thoughts on the subject below.

How Breakker hasn’t even worked a Takeover main event:

“I saw the Roman Reigns thing about WrestleMania and all that. [Bron Breakker] hasn’t been on TakeOver yet, you know? He has a he hasn’t main evented a singles match yet. I said it last week on NXT, and it’s kind of just how I feel, like you put him in a ring with a guy like myself who’s 16/17+ years deep and it’s not just like sink or swim at that point. Like, I think the quote I used is “he was going to drown in an ocean of inexperience,’ and it’s not even about being prepared for the moment and you know, he can’t be prepared for the moment. So hopefully he’s just able to take all the highs as well as he can take the lows because he hasn’t quite hit that point yet.”

Says the sky is the limit for Breakker:

“It’s tough shoes to fill all around, from family all the way to just the predictions and the expectations and stuff. Hopefully, [Bron Breaker] is able to just keep his head straight on, you know, that’s the hardest part. I think he’s 23/24 years old, fairly new to the wrestling business as far as him actually being in a ring, so I don’t know man. Like the sky is the limit for him, it’ll be interesting to see how he handles the pressure. I think that’s gonna be one of the key component components to it.”