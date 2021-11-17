The WWE NXT North American Title will be defended next Tuesday night on NXT 2.0.

Next week’s show will see NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defend against Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat.

Tonight’s show saw Hayes propose the title match after an exchange with Dunne and Gargano, who he has feuded with for a few weeks now. This will be Hayes’ first title defense since winning the strap from Isaiah “Swerve” Scott last month.

Next week’s NXT show will also feature NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match.

Ciampa vs. Waller was made after Waller appeared on “Lashing Out” with Lash Legend, where he took shot at the veteran wrestlers who came up through the indies and may have worked for a “hot dog and a handshake” as payment. Waller insulted the veterans who sacrificed to make it to WWE, and said the idea of achieving a boyhood dream is dead as it’s all about likes and follows these days. Ciampa later responded, calling Waller a “little bitch ass” and going on about how there’s a lack of integrity and respect in the locker room with this new crop of talent coming up.

Waller is also feuding with LA Knight right now, while the Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker feud also continued this week.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT 2.0 episode. Below are a few related tweets and clips from this week’s episode:

Doing business with the A Champ keeps you relevant 💯 https://t.co/3NIw6q0hsM — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) November 17, 2021

Oooo I guess @NXTCiampa doesn’t like the truth 🤭 #wwenxt — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) November 17, 2021

