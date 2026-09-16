Tommaso Ciampa says his AEW reunion with Mark Briscoe immediately revived memories of their Ring of Honor history, while MJF and Jon Moxley lead his list of desired long-term rivals. Ciampa discussed both subjects on the Battleground Podcast.

Ciampa said wrestling Briscoe again felt natural despite the years and different career paths between their earlier meetings and AEW program.

“Sharing the ring with Mark Briscoe right out the gate and then continuing that with the no holds barred match with him – that’s a dude that I shared the ring with a good 15 or so years ago. This is a fun traveling circus where you can be brothers and family with a group. Then as you disperse, you just kind of lose touch with one another. But every time you see each other, you just kind of pick up right where you left off. “That’s kind of how it was with Mark and how it’s always been with the Briscoe family. So that was one of the moments where just being out there with him and doing it with him again, it just brought back a lot of memories. It’s always a good time when you’re around the Briscoes.”

He credited Briscoe’s personality and connection with the crowd for making their first AEW face-to-face memorable.

“My first ever appearance with AEW was just a face-to-face with Mark. I kissed him on the cheek as I walked out. Just the energy that he gives, and that good old toothless smile of his – he’s got an infectious, contagious passion for pro wrestling, for life in general, that the second I saw him it was a big warm hug. “He’s a guy who just loves life. He loves wrestling. So just being around him, his energy is always infectious. It’s just a total blast to be out there with him.”

Ciampa said their different styles clicked without extensive rehearsal.

“I’m not really a practice, rehearsal type guy. I like to just get in there and just kind of do it. I feel like that’s the most organic thing that you can experience with a live crowd. It was interesting just how quickly we clicked, and even more so in the hardcore match. I felt like we were sharing the same mind. It’s totally in sync.”

Asked who could draw something new from him in AEW, Ciampa chose two former world champions for programs that would extend beyond a single match.

“If we’re talking not just a match, if we’re talking like a program, six months, top of the list is MJF. Second, or I guess 1A and 1B, would be Jon Moxley. I feel like those are the two, if it’s going to be a blood feud per se, or something that’s long-lasting. Those are the two guys that on the mic I would love to go battle with them. In the ring, I’d like to battle with them. There’s a lot of layers to that story that could be told with both those guys.”

Ciampa also named Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada among opponents on a list he hopes to work through.

“There’s just so much talent there. You can’t go wrong. Omega and Ospreay are natural dream matches. Whether that’s a program or a one-off, there’s just so many guys. There’s a long list I have in my phone, and the goal is to just check off the boxes.”

Ciampa made his AEW debut opposite Mark Briscoe in January.

Source: Battleground Podcast. Transcript excerpts credited to Fightful.