Tommaso Ciampa wasted no time putting the spotlight on his newly captured TNT Championship.

During the broadcast, highlights of Ciampa’s title victory were shown before the scene shifted backstage. There, Ciampa was seen proudly holding the championship, affectionately referring to it as “Silvy.” He made it clear that the title isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, promising that “Silvy” plans on sticking with him for the long haul.

Ciampa also reaffirmed his commitment to keeping the TNT Title Open Challenge alive, vowing to continue defending the championship this Saturday.

That challenge will be answered by not one, but two high-level competitors, as Ciampa is set to defend the TNT Championship against Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli.

Several additional matches were announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Scorpio Sky will go one-on-one with Kevin Knight, while a Parking Lot Fight has been booked featuring The Rascalz teaming with Eddie Kingston and Ortiz against The Grizzled Young Veterans alongside Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

