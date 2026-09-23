Tommaso Ciampa has become a big fan of artificial intelligence.

The use of generative AI has become a controversial subject in professional wrestling over the past year, particularly when it comes to promotional graphics, match cards and other creative material. Matt Taven has also incorporated AI into his current storyline involving The Kingdom in AEW and ROH.

During a recent interview with SP3 for Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown (see video below) Ciampa discussed his own use of AI. The WWE Superstar explained that he was only introduced to it around six months ago but has quickly become impressed by its ability to remember details from previous conversations.

“I use AI for other things in real life. People always give me crap about it. It’s a genius. Do you use it? I only got introduced to it like six months ago or so. It remembers every conversation we have. So I can ask it a question and it will reference something from like five months ago.”

Ciampa went as far as joking that AI has gotten to know him better than his own wife, although he also humorously acknowledged the potentially ominous side of becoming so reliant on the technology.

“It knows me better than anyone in my life. It knows me better than my wife. It’s marvelous. It’s going to one day turn on me completely and kill me and my whole family. It is my favorite. I have the app, it’s unbelievable.”