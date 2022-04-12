Tommaso Ciampa recently spoke with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge and commented on potential match-ups on WWE’s main roster. We noted before how Ciampa was officially welcomed to RAW this week, but the comments were made before the call-up was confirmed by WWE.

Ciampa commented on how he’s given plenty of thought to an extended run on RAW or SmackDown. He named Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge as potential opponents.

“There’s so many people that I can look at right now on those Raw and SmackDown rosters and think, ‘Man, what if?’ I haven’t been in the ring with so many of them,” Ciampa said. “Whether it’s Edge or Rey Mysterio, I’ve never really had a singles match with AJ Styles, done stuff with Roman Reigns. There’s so many – you can just go down the list forever and ever.”

Ciampa pointed to his time growing up as a huge Royal Rumble fan, with dreams of working big events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

“It’s all stuff that now, the more I’ve done it, the longer I’ve been doing it, you keep checking off boxes and keep building that resume. It’s stuff that, if five to 10 years from now, I can check off all those things and have those be part of it, that’d be awesome,” he said.

Ciampa noted that he feels ready for whatever lies in front of him on the main roster.

“I’m very much focused on what I can control. There’s a lot of stuff – not just in wrestling, but in life – you just don’t control,” he said. “I know I’ve done the ground work, I’m prepared for it, I’m ready for it, I’m excited for it.”

