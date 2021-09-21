Tommaso Ciampa did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:
Vacating the NXT Title n March 2019 due to neck surgery:
“It’s been quite the journey to get to this point,” Ciampa says. “I remember thinking, right from the time I got the CT scans and MRI results, that I wouldn’t be able to come back full-time. I have had more surgeries than I care to even admit, but I’m so happy to be healthy. It was a very slow, day-to-day process, but I’m pain-free and symptom-free. I can hold my daughter. Right now, it’s not so bad being me.”
His plans for the NXT Title:
“Goldie is back home,” Ciampa says. “I’m going to turn the NXT title into the most prestigious title in all of sports entertainment. I’ve done it once before, and I’m 100% going to do it again.”