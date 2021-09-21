Tommaso Ciampa did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Vacating the NXT Title n March 2019 due to neck surgery:

“It’s been quite the journey to get to this point,” Ciampa says. “I remember thinking, right from the time I got the CT scans and MRI results, that I wouldn’t be able to come back full-time. I have had more surgeries than I care to even admit, but I’m so happy to be healthy. It was a very slow, day-to-day process, but I’m pain-free and symptom-free. I can hold my daughter. Right now, it’s not so bad being me.”

His plans for the NXT Title: