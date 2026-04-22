“The Psycho Killer” is coming to Portland tonight.

And he’s bringing everything he’s got in him to the ring for what he calls the biggest match of his career.

“The Biggest Match of My Career,” Ciampa began a caption to an Instagram post with a statement about his AEW World Championship showdown against Darby Allin tonight on AEW Dynamite.

“The Perfect Opponent. The Right City,” he added. “Every moment of my career has led to this moment. Every bump. Every setback. Every accomplishment. Every injury. Every milestone. Every regret. Every tear. Every joy. Every risk.”

Ciampa continued, “Tomorrow night, I give you my everything. For my wife. For Willow. For my fans. For myself.”

The former TNT Champion then shared this statement:

“I can promise you this much. You’ve never seen a wrestler with more to prove than I have to prove this Wednesday night. You’ve never seen a man more overly prepared for his moment than I am prepared for this moment Wednesday night. And you’ve never seen a purer display of passion than you will see from me this Wednesday night. I love pro wrestling. This Wednesday is my love letter to the sport I love.”

Interestingly enough, Tommaso Ciampa has won the ROH TV Championship, the NXT World Championship and the AEW TNT Championship all on his first try.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.